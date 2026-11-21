MENAFN - Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump affirmed that China was rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal, stating that Beijing was producing nuclear weapons at an accelerated and intensive pace.

Speaking at a White House press conference, a day after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the three countries agreeing to hold nuclear non-proliferation talks, Trump warned that China would catch up with the United States within 10 years. He stressed that Beijing was pursuing its nuclear weapons programme at an accelerated pace despite already possessing a substantial arsenal.

For his part, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters at the same press conference alongside Trump that dialogue among the three nuclear powers was essential, noting that the three countries possessed the overwhelming majority of the world's nuclear weapons.

Rubio stressed that it would not only be absurd but also dangerous for the three leaders not to communicate regularly. He pointed out that while Russia and the United States led the world in nuclear weapons, each possessing thousands of warheads, China was rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal.

In a related development, the Pentagon said in its annual review of China's military buildup that Beijing's nuclear warhead stockpile remained slightly above 600 as of 2024, but that the country was on track to possess more than 1,000 warheads by 2030.

Trump's remarks were his first public comments since his summit with Xi and Putin, the leaders of two countries long regarded as rivals of the United States, in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on Thursday.