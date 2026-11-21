Carney Says Canada-China Ties Rank Low Among Trump’s Priorities
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday that relations between Ottawa and Beijing are not among US President Donald Trump’s main concerns, despite continuing trade disagreements between Canada and its neighboring ally.
“In my conversation with the president, he’s tried to understand where we are with China, where we’re going with China,” Carney told reporters during a press conference in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. “But in his hierarchy of issues, it’s not the top issue at all.”
His comments come after Washington issued strong warnings following Carney’s January visit to Beijing, where he sought to expand economic cooperation with China. Trump responded by threatening to impose an immediate 100% tariff on Canadian imports and accusing the Canadian leader, in a post on Truth Social, of seeking to transform Canada into a “drop off port” for Chinese exports.
Carney pointed to Canada's exports of natural resources and agricultural products to the Chinese market, including canola, halibut, liquefied natural gas, petroleum and iron ore.
“These are not cutting-edge semiconductors. These are not the types of trade relationships that the United States has with China,” he said.
The Canadian prime minister also emphasized that his government applies strict “guardrails” to prevent foreign entities from gaining control over strategic minerals and other assets considered essential to national security. However, Ottawa remains open to Chinese investments in sectors such as farming, renewable energy and financial services.
Carney additionally expressed backing for Trump's efforts to improve relations between Washington and Beijing, as well as his initiative to advance nuclear disarmament during an upcoming trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“In my conversation with the president, he’s tried to understand where we are with China, where we’re going with China,” Carney told reporters during a press conference in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. “But in his hierarchy of issues, it’s not the top issue at all.”
His comments come after Washington issued strong warnings following Carney’s January visit to Beijing, where he sought to expand economic cooperation with China. Trump responded by threatening to impose an immediate 100% tariff on Canadian imports and accusing the Canadian leader, in a post on Truth Social, of seeking to transform Canada into a “drop off port” for Chinese exports.
Carney pointed to Canada's exports of natural resources and agricultural products to the Chinese market, including canola, halibut, liquefied natural gas, petroleum and iron ore.
“These are not cutting-edge semiconductors. These are not the types of trade relationships that the United States has with China,” he said.
The Canadian prime minister also emphasized that his government applies strict “guardrails” to prevent foreign entities from gaining control over strategic minerals and other assets considered essential to national security. However, Ottawa remains open to Chinese investments in sectors such as farming, renewable energy and financial services.
Carney additionally expressed backing for Trump's efforts to improve relations between Washington and Beijing, as well as his initiative to advance nuclear disarmament during an upcoming trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
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