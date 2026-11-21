France Records Thousands of Arrests in Cost-of-Living Protests
(MENAFN) French authorities have detained 7,184 people and imposed 466 prison sentences in connection with demonstrations over increasing living expenses that began on Oct. 17, Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin announced Tuesday.
"To date, there have been 7,184 people placed in police custody," Darmanin said, reporting that the cases had led to 3,053 criminal prosecutions and 1,217 alternative legal measures.
Among those detained, 4,523 were adults, while the remaining 2,661 were minors, according to the minister.
Darmanin explained that 2,301 individuals facing prosecution had appeared before a judge, with approximately 70% of the proceedings handled through immediate appearances before magistrates.
The demonstrations have also resulted in 466 prison sentences, including 195 unconditional terms and 111 orders requiring immediate detention.
Authorities additionally placed 209 adults and five minors in pretrial detention, he said.
"As of Nov. 16, a total of 356 people had been deprived of their liberty," Darmanin stated, clarifying that 186 individuals were serving prison terms while the others remained in custody awaiting trial.
The justice minister noted that the majority of the reported cases were recorded during the opening day of the demonstrations.
"To date, there have been 7,184 people placed in police custody," Darmanin said, reporting that the cases had led to 3,053 criminal prosecutions and 1,217 alternative legal measures.
Among those detained, 4,523 were adults, while the remaining 2,661 were minors, according to the minister.
Darmanin explained that 2,301 individuals facing prosecution had appeared before a judge, with approximately 70% of the proceedings handled through immediate appearances before magistrates.
The demonstrations have also resulted in 466 prison sentences, including 195 unconditional terms and 111 orders requiring immediate detention.
Authorities additionally placed 209 adults and five minors in pretrial detention, he said.
"As of Nov. 16, a total of 356 people had been deprived of their liberty," Darmanin stated, clarifying that 186 individuals were serving prison terms while the others remained in custody awaiting trial.
The justice minister noted that the majority of the reported cases were recorded during the opening day of the demonstrations.
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