LeBron James Takes Legal Action Against AI Betting App Over Identity Use
(MENAFN) NBA superstar LeBron James has filed a lawsuit against the creators of an artificial intelligence-based sports betting application, alleging that they exploited his nickname, image and voice to advertise their platform without obtaining his authorization.
James and LBJ Trademarks LLC brought the case on Tuesday before the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, naming PlayVision Inc. and its co-founders, Anish Gupta and Marc Zoghby, as defendants.
The legal complaint claims that the developers intentionally branded their application as “Bron” to benefit from James' public identity and give consumers the misleading impression that he had endorsed the service.
The lawsuit also disputes a promotional video featuring an AI-created figure resembling the basketball player inside a locker room. The character wears a jersey displaying James' nickname and No. 23, features tattoos similar to his and uses an artificially replicated version of his voice.
The video reportedly depicts the fictional character examining betting options involving NBA players.
“Defendants’ conduct was willful, deliberate, and in bad faith,” the complaint alleges.
James' legal representatives maintain that the advertisement could undermine his public image by creating the false impression that he participates in betting on NBA games.
James and LBJ Trademarks LLC brought the case on Tuesday before the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, naming PlayVision Inc. and its co-founders, Anish Gupta and Marc Zoghby, as defendants.
The legal complaint claims that the developers intentionally branded their application as “Bron” to benefit from James' public identity and give consumers the misleading impression that he had endorsed the service.
The lawsuit also disputes a promotional video featuring an AI-created figure resembling the basketball player inside a locker room. The character wears a jersey displaying James' nickname and No. 23, features tattoos similar to his and uses an artificially replicated version of his voice.
The video reportedly depicts the fictional character examining betting options involving NBA players.
“Defendants’ conduct was willful, deliberate, and in bad faith,” the complaint alleges.
James' legal representatives maintain that the advertisement could undermine his public image by creating the false impression that he participates in betting on NBA games.
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