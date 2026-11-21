MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Japan have explored avenues for expanding bilateral economic cooperation, with particular emphasis on the energy and transport sectors.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Japanese Ambassador to Turkmenistan Hiroshi Sasaki, who is nearing the end of his diplomatic mission in the country, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry's press service said.

The meeting was held in Ashgabat on November 20.

The sides reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for their further development, emphasizing the importance of regular political dialogue and contacts at various levels in strengthening cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to collaboration within international organizations, primarily the United Nations, and engagement under the Central Asia-Japan format.

The sides highlighted the potential to expand their partnership in trade and the economy, energy, transport, education, and cultural and humanitarian affairs.

Meredov thanked Sasaki for his personal contribution to strengthening friendly relations between Turkmenistan and Japan and for his work as head of the Japanese diplomatic mission.

In turn, the ambassador expressed gratitude to the President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people for their assistance and support during his diplomatic assignment, noting the favorable conditions for further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Meredov wished Sasaki success in his future professional activities.