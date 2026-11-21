MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Armenia are preparing to hold the 11th meeting of their intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, with energy, finance and high technology among the key areas expected to be discussed.

According to the press service of the Turkmen government, the preparations were reviewed at a Cabinet of Ministers meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Guvanch Agajanov reported on the arrangements for the upcoming meeting.

The agenda is expected to cover prospects for strengthening bilateral ties in the fuel and energy sector, financial and economic cooperation, science and education, high technology, sports, culture and healthcare.

The 10th meeting of the commission took place in Yerevan on March 26, 2025. It was co-chaired by Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister Batyr Amanov and Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures David Khudatyan. The sides reviewed the implementation of previous agreements and focused on expanding cooperation in trade, energy, education, culture, tourism, agriculture, transport and other sectors. A protocol outlining further steps was signed following the talks.

Earlier, Armenia has expressed interest in expanding collaboration with Turkmenistan in the gas sector, including potential supplies via swap arrangements.