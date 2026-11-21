Xi Hosts Trump for Talks on Bilateral Relations, Global Cooperation
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping received US President Donald Trump in China on Wednesday, highlighting the importance of strengthening ties between Beijing and Washington and discussing cooperation across the Asia-Pacific region and wider international affairs.
“China is a country that values etiquette and has a tradition of reciprocity,” Xi told Trump, according to reports, recalling the reception Trump and his wife Melania arranged for him during his September visit to the United States.
“I welcome you back to China and look forward to having an in-depth exchange of views with you on major issues concerning China-US relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation and the international landscape,” Xi said, emphasizing the need to develop constructive bilateral relations grounded in “respect, fairness, and reciprocity.”
Trump expressed appreciation for Xi's personal welcome at the airport, saying he was pleased to return to China and confident that the visit would strengthen relations between the two countries and deliver successful outcomes, according to reports.
The welcoming ceremony included a display by Chinese fighter jets flying overhead, reflecting the reception organized for Xi during his state visit to the United States.
Trump traveled to China to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where discussions are expected to cover commercial relations, regional security developments and ongoing international conflicts, particularly the wars involving Iran and Ukraine.
Xi, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are also scheduled to participate in a trilateral meeting on Thursday, with international peace expected to feature among the main topics.
The latest visit represents the third occasion this year that Xi and Trump have met.
“China is a country that values etiquette and has a tradition of reciprocity,” Xi told Trump, according to reports, recalling the reception Trump and his wife Melania arranged for him during his September visit to the United States.
“I welcome you back to China and look forward to having an in-depth exchange of views with you on major issues concerning China-US relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation and the international landscape,” Xi said, emphasizing the need to develop constructive bilateral relations grounded in “respect, fairness, and reciprocity.”
Trump expressed appreciation for Xi's personal welcome at the airport, saying he was pleased to return to China and confident that the visit would strengthen relations between the two countries and deliver successful outcomes, according to reports.
The welcoming ceremony included a display by Chinese fighter jets flying overhead, reflecting the reception organized for Xi during his state visit to the United States.
Trump traveled to China to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where discussions are expected to cover commercial relations, regional security developments and ongoing international conflicts, particularly the wars involving Iran and Ukraine.
Xi, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are also scheduled to participate in a trilateral meeting on Thursday, with international peace expected to feature among the main topics.
The latest visit represents the third occasion this year that Xi and Trump have met.
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