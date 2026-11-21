MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 21 (IANS) Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, on Saturday presented the President's Police Colour, the highest honour bestowed upon a police force in India, to the Arunachal Pradesh Police in recognition of its distinguished service and achievements.

At a glittering ceremony held at the Parade Ground of the Police Training Academy in Banderdewa, near Itanagar, HM Shah conferred the prestigious President's Police Colour on the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

The President's Police Colour is a prestigious national honour awarded to a police force in recognition of its exceptional service, professional excellence, dedication and significant contributions to maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety.

Ahead of the ceremonial conferment of the President's Police Colour, which recognises the force's service, professionalism and dedication, Dharma Gurus recited sacred mantras to invoke spiritual blessings, promote mindfulness and seek peace and harmony.

The ceremony also featured an impressive march-past by various units of the Arunachal Pradesh Police, showcasing the discipline, professionalism and operational preparedness of the force.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, State Home and Inter-State Border Affairs Minister Mama Natung and Director General of Police Rajesh Kumar accompanied the Home Minister during the ceremony.

Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and several senior civil and security officials also attended the grand event.

The conferment of the President's Police Colour comes shortly after the Arunachal Pradesh Police celebrated its 54th Raising Day last week at the Institute of Police Training Centre in Banderdewa.

During the Raising Day celebrations, leaders highlighted the remarkable growth of the state police force into an organisation comprising more than 16,500 personnel.

They also underscored the need to make policing more accessible, transparent, accountable and people-oriented.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police has come a long way since its modest beginnings. The initial skeletal strength of the Civil Police was sanctioned by the Union government in 1967, marking the beginning of the state's organised policing system.

Senior IPS officer L.B. Sewa played a pivotal role in establishing a full-fledged police force in the state around 1971-1972.

In 1973, the Police Training Centre was established at Banderdewa, providing an institutional foundation for the training and professional development of police personnel.

Sewa, widely regarded as the 'Architect of Arunachal Police', assumed charge as Assistant Inspector General (AIG), with headquarters in Shillong, in 1971.

Under his leadership, the sanctioned police personnel began taking up their positions in 1972, alongside officers brought in on deputation from the Assam Police.

From its humble beginnings with limited manpower and infrastructure, the Arunachal Pradesh Police has steadily evolved into a major law enforcement organisation, playing a crucial role in maintaining law and order, safeguarding the state's borders and ensuring the security of its people.

The conferment of the President's Police Colour marks a significant milestone in the history of the force and recognises the dedication, sacrifices and contributions of generations of police personnel who have served the state.