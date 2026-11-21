MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 21 (IANS) The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is probing a breach of its nationwide criminal information database, local media reported, citing two people briefed on the matter.

The intrusion of the National Crime Information Center by apparent hackers is the second such breach in recent months, CNN reported on Friday night (local time), noting that the database "serves as a lifeline" between federal, state and local law enforcement.

The latest revelation came just hours after NBC News reported that the US Department of Agriculture was hit by a cyberattack earlier this week, in which hackers accessed the department's system that facilitates payments to farmers, reports Xinhua news agency.

The cyberattacks targeting US government agencies followed a series of recent technology outages that disrupted air travel, banking operations and national security systems.

US intelligence officials said on Wednesday the disruptions were separate service outages tied to maintenance and technical changes, not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack.

Amid mounting criticism over tech outages, President Donald Trump on Thursday fired White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross, who has led the office since August 2025.

According to Axios, two sources described Cairncross' departure as amicable. However, two White House officials said Trump's new chief of staff, Stephen Miller, had pushed for the change, believing Cairncross "lacked the strong cyber credentials to perform the job."

Trump named Kirsten Davies, the chief information officer at the Defense Department, as the new national cyber director, Axios reported. The position requires Senate confirmation.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) was also hit by a cyberattack earlier this week, raising concerns that sensitive information held by the agency responsible for the country's food safety might have been compromised, local media reported.

Hackers accessed the department's system that facilitates payments to farmers, the agency told employees on Thursday, according to the report on Friday (local time), which cited two former USDA officials with knowledge of the matter.