MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) The Parliamentary Affairs Department of the Government of Maharashtra has issued a Government Resolution (GR) on Friday instructing all ministerial departments to handle business related to the upcoming winter session of the legislature with responsibility, coordination, and top priority.

The directive sets operational and accountability standards for departments ahead of the session, which will be held from December 7 to 18 in Nagpur.

Emphasising that legislative business is critical, the GR directs all departments to treat session-related work with urgency and strict adherence to rules.

According to the GR, departments must strictly follow deadlines set by the Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat under Legislative Assembly Rule 93 and Legislative Council rules for taking action on legislative instruments-including starred questions, unstarred questions, calling attention motions, half-hour discussions, points of order, special mentions, cut motions, government bills, and non-government business.

Responses and statements must be factual, accurate, complete, and comprehensive. Departments must send replies in the prescribed format, within the stipulated time, and in the required number of copies-both physically and through the computer system-as instructed by the Legislature Secretariat.

If a starred question, calling attention motion, resolution, proposal, or other legislative instrument received by a department does not pertain to it, the department must immediately transfer it at the Secretary level to the concerned department in accordance with General Administration Department (Structure and Function) instructions.

The GR has categorically mentioned that departments must appoint responsible officers to track proceedings in both House galleries throughout the entire session (from commencement to adjournment) so that a responsible departmental officer is present daily in each gallery.

Departments must also arrange to monitor proceedings via computer or television in their offices, with designated officers recording relevant items. Officers must flag important developments during the session to the concerned Minister, Secretary, and coordination branch without waiting for separate instructions from the Legislature Secretariat or Parliamentary Affairs Department.

Presiding officers may direct departments during debates to lay information on the table or act urgently, and the Chief Minister or Ministers may give assurances to make statements, table information, act urgently, or hold meetings. Departments must record these immediately without waiting for proceedings records and act within stipulated timelines, with the concerned department held responsible for delays, said the GR.

Departments must obtain the next day's Order of Business for the Legislative Council and Legislative Assembly-as well as question priorities-the previous day, alert concerned officers immediately, and brief the Minister/Secretary so necessary information is provided and business runs smoothly.

In a serious bid to maintain necessary quorum in both Houses of the legislature, the GR said departmental coordination officers must ensure that the Minister is present in the House and senior departmental officers are present in the gallery when departmental business is taken up. If members object to the absence of a Minister in the House or a Secretary in the gallery during relevant business, the matter must be promptly reported to the Minister and Secretary offices to ensure attendance, it added.

Departmental Secretaries must hold a meeting once a week during the session to review session-related work, and hold another meeting after the session concludes to ensure no parliamentary instrument remains pending and assurances are disposed of urgently.

All ministerial departments are urged to treat legislative business seriously and ensure that answers to matters raised by members through various instruments are relevant, complete, and comprehensive, and sent to the Legislature Secretariat and concerned members within the prescribed timeframe, said the GR.