MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Saturday welcomed US President Donald Trump's remarks praising India's economic growth, saying that despite challenging circumstances and global developments, the Indian economy has remained stable under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reacting to President Trump's remarks highlighting India's seven per cent economic growth and low interest rates, Khandelwal said the President's comments reflected India's growing economic strength and global standing.

"This shows that despite extremely challenging circumstances and various global developments, the Indian economy has remained completely stable under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Donald Trump mentioned the 7 per cent rate at which India is operating, which is truly commendable,” he told IANS.

“Overall, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, India stands tall before the world as a rapidly developing nation. However, it is a different matter that the Opposition in India fails to see the country's development," Khandelwal added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ram Kadam criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut over their remarks on the Indian economy, accusing them of attempting to undermine the country's image.

Kadam said, "Standing on American soil, Rahul Gandhi is tarnishing India's reputation out of frustration and his desperation to regain power. Without any evidence, proof or data, he called India's economy a disaster. Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut, who acts more like Rahul Gandhi's spokesperson than Uddhav Thackeray's, also supported his remarks. Look at how foolish these statements are. From the same American soil, the President of the world's largest economy, Donald Trump, is praising India's economy.”

“Not only Trump, but US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also described India's economy as a powerful one..." he added.

President Trump on Friday cited India's seven per cent economic growth while urging the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, arguing that the United States should be able to borrow money more cheaply than any other country.

"If you look at India, they have low interest rates and they have a 7 per cent GDP," President Trump said.

He made the remarks during a news conference in Washington after returning from a four-day visit to Asia.

President Trump also put US economic growth at four per cent, while arguing that lower interest rates could significantly boost the country's economic performance.