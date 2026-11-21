MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Amid the controversy over cricketer Mohammed Siraj's exclusion from India's playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday said that team selection should be determined by a player's talent and performance rather than their name or identity.

Siraj, India's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, was left out of the playing XI for the first Test on Thursday, prompting questions over the team management's selection strategy. India opted for Anshul Kamboj in their pace-heavy combination, with the youngster featuring alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep, while the experienced Siraj was named among the reserves.

Speaking to IANS, AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan questioned the selection decisions, referring to the cases of other cricketers, including Sarfaraz Khan and Mohammed Shami.

"My belief is that earlier, Sarfaraz, he is from our Mumbai, he wasn't picked either. Earlier, he was told his body is heavy, this and that. He reduced his body, reduced his weight, and gave such good performance in domestic cricket. So why wasn't Sarfaraz picked? You didn't pick Shami," Pathan said.

He further pointed out that Siraj had delivered strong performances for the Indian team and had stepped up whenever the side needed him, including when Jasprit Bumrah was unavailable.

"Mohammed Siraj was playing positive cricket, was giving good performances, was a good help to the team in place of Bumrah; whenever the team needed him, he gave good performances. Why wasn't he picked? The selection should be based on talent and performance and not the name. On one hand, Jay Shah was made the head of BCCI without any talent and performance, and on the other hand, Sarfaraz, Shami and Siraj, all were dropped," he added.

This comes against the backdrop of the controversy following Congress MP Imran Masood's remarks on Siraj's exclusion from the playing XI, alleging that the cricketer had been overlooked because of his religious identity.

"His name is Siraj - isn't that reason enough? If he is performing and still not getting selected, what else could be the reason? This alone can be the reason; there can be no other reason besides this," the Congress leader claimed.

Meanwhile, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak defended the decision, saying the combination selected for the match was considered the strongest possible by the captain and team management.