Trump Seeks Rare Earths, AI Cooperation in Talks with Xi, Putin
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is preparing to meet his Chinese and Russian counterparts on Thursday in an unprecedented trilateral gathering involving the leaders of the world's three major powers.
Ahead of the three-way discussions, Trump is expected to hold separate bilateral talks and attend a working lunch with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The meetings are scheduled to take place in Shenzhen, a major Chinese center for technological innovation, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
One of Trump's main objectives is to secure an extension of an existing arrangement ensuring stable and uninterrupted supplies of rare-earth minerals from China to the United States.
These resources are essential for American defense technologies and military systems. Artificial intelligence is also expected to occupy a central position during the discussions, with Trump seeking to complete an agreement establishing a communication channel dedicated to AI safety. Initial work toward this initiative began during his September meeting with Xi in Washington.
Jonathan Wachtel, a foreign affairs analyst and former State Department official, told Anadolu that renewing the rare-earth minerals arrangement could help strengthen economic relations between Beijing and Washington.
“It behooves the Chinese to actually try to be accommodating when it comes to rare earth minerals,” said Wachtel, who also works as a UN consultant.
“It doesn't make sense for the Chinese to antagonize the United States so much that the US will continue to double down and figure out how to work out the supply chain of rare earth minerals on our own accord.”
Ahead of the three-way discussions, Trump is expected to hold separate bilateral talks and attend a working lunch with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The meetings are scheduled to take place in Shenzhen, a major Chinese center for technological innovation, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
One of Trump's main objectives is to secure an extension of an existing arrangement ensuring stable and uninterrupted supplies of rare-earth minerals from China to the United States.
These resources are essential for American defense technologies and military systems. Artificial intelligence is also expected to occupy a central position during the discussions, with Trump seeking to complete an agreement establishing a communication channel dedicated to AI safety. Initial work toward this initiative began during his September meeting with Xi in Washington.
Jonathan Wachtel, a foreign affairs analyst and former State Department official, told Anadolu that renewing the rare-earth minerals arrangement could help strengthen economic relations between Beijing and Washington.
“It behooves the Chinese to actually try to be accommodating when it comes to rare earth minerals,” said Wachtel, who also works as a UN consultant.
“It doesn't make sense for the Chinese to antagonize the United States so much that the US will continue to double down and figure out how to work out the supply chain of rare earth minerals on our own accord.”
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