Israel Warns of Further Territorial Expansion in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria
(MENAFN) Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Wednesday that Israel could take control of additional areas in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria if tensions intensify across these fronts amid the possibility of another conflict with Iran.
In a statement, Katz said Israeli forces would continue holding positions within what Israel describes as “security zones” across the three territories.
Israel currently controls approximately 70% of the Gaza Strip, alongside areas in Lebanon and Syria, including some territories it has occupied for decades.
“As we have made clear: Israel will not withdraw from the current lines of these security zones, nor will it redeploy its forces,” Katz said.
He outlined several conditions for any potential Israeli withdrawal, including the dismantling of Hamas and the demilitarization of Gaza, the disarmament of Hezbollah across Lebanon, and the removal of what he characterized as “all jihadist threats” originating from Syria.
Katz further warned that any escalation across the different fronts could prompt Israel to expand its territorial control, displace residents and incorporate additional areas into what he described as its permanent security perimeter.
“If tensions escalate on the various fronts, we are fully prepared to seize additional territory, evacuate local residents and incorporate it into Israel’s permanent security perimeter,” he said.
In a statement, Katz said Israeli forces would continue holding positions within what Israel describes as “security zones” across the three territories.
Israel currently controls approximately 70% of the Gaza Strip, alongside areas in Lebanon and Syria, including some territories it has occupied for decades.
“As we have made clear: Israel will not withdraw from the current lines of these security zones, nor will it redeploy its forces,” Katz said.
He outlined several conditions for any potential Israeli withdrawal, including the dismantling of Hamas and the demilitarization of Gaza, the disarmament of Hezbollah across Lebanon, and the removal of what he characterized as “all jihadist threats” originating from Syria.
Katz further warned that any escalation across the different fronts could prompt Israel to expand its territorial control, displace residents and incorporate additional areas into what he described as its permanent security perimeter.
“If tensions escalate on the various fronts, we are fully prepared to seize additional territory, evacuate local residents and incorporate it into Israel’s permanent security perimeter,” he said.
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