Hilton, Ocasio-Cortez Demand US Action Against Sexual Deepfakes
(MENAFN) Television personality Paris Hilton and Democratic US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on Congress Tuesday to advance legislation that would enable victims of sexually explicit deepfake content produced or distributed without their permission to take legal action against those responsible.
The two appeared outside the US Capitol alongside Republican Rep. Laurel Lee of Florida, urging the House of Representatives to hold a vote on the bipartisan DEFIANCE Act.
Although the Senate approved the proposed legislation unanimously in January, the measure has yet to make progress in the House.
The bill would establish a federal civil legal pathway allowing individuals targeted by nonconsensual sexually explicit digital fabrications to pursue compensation from those who create or circulate such material.
Hilton argued that current legal safeguards are insufficient to protect victims, warning that young women and girls who lack her financial means and public visibility may feel unable to defend themselves when targeted.
“The laws aren’t protecting us,” she said.
She also revealed that more than 100,000 sexually explicit deepfake images and videos portraying her were available online, according to reports.
Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez challenged House leadership over its failure to bring the legislation forward, particularly given its support from both political parties and its unanimous approval by the Senate 10 months earlier.
“Why hasn’t it been brought to the House floor for a vote?” she asked.
The two appeared outside the US Capitol alongside Republican Rep. Laurel Lee of Florida, urging the House of Representatives to hold a vote on the bipartisan DEFIANCE Act.
Although the Senate approved the proposed legislation unanimously in January, the measure has yet to make progress in the House.
The bill would establish a federal civil legal pathway allowing individuals targeted by nonconsensual sexually explicit digital fabrications to pursue compensation from those who create or circulate such material.
Hilton argued that current legal safeguards are insufficient to protect victims, warning that young women and girls who lack her financial means and public visibility may feel unable to defend themselves when targeted.
“The laws aren’t protecting us,” she said.
She also revealed that more than 100,000 sexually explicit deepfake images and videos portraying her were available online, according to reports.
Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez challenged House leadership over its failure to bring the legislation forward, particularly given its support from both political parties and its unanimous approval by the Senate 10 months earlier.
“Why hasn’t it been brought to the House floor for a vote?” she asked.
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