Danish Prime Minister Pushes Debate Over School Headscarf Ban
(MENAFN) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called on Wednesday for discussions about prohibiting headscarves in public primary and lower secondary schools, characterizing the religious clothing as a sign of oppression.
In an interview with Jyllands-Posten, Frederiksen expressed her position on the issue, stating: “The headscarf is, in my eyes, an expression of oppression.”
However, the suggested measure has encountered resistance within Denmark’s ruling coalition, as at least one of its partner parties has rejected the idea of introducing such a prohibition, according to reports.
The proposal forms part of wider government efforts to impose restrictions on religious attire and practices within the country's educational system.
In June 2025, Frederiksen revealed plans to expand the restrictions introduced under Denmark’s 2018 legislation prohibiting full-face coverings, including burqas and niqabs, to schools and universities.
Authorities have also pursued measures aimed at preventing educational institutions from setting up designated rooms for prayer.
The proposed policies have faced objections from human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, alongside religious groups. Critics argue that restricting religious clothing unfairly targets faith communities, undermines freedom of religion and limits women's ability to decide what they wear.
In an interview with Jyllands-Posten, Frederiksen expressed her position on the issue, stating: “The headscarf is, in my eyes, an expression of oppression.”
However, the suggested measure has encountered resistance within Denmark’s ruling coalition, as at least one of its partner parties has rejected the idea of introducing such a prohibition, according to reports.
The proposal forms part of wider government efforts to impose restrictions on religious attire and practices within the country's educational system.
In June 2025, Frederiksen revealed plans to expand the restrictions introduced under Denmark’s 2018 legislation prohibiting full-face coverings, including burqas and niqabs, to schools and universities.
Authorities have also pursued measures aimed at preventing educational institutions from setting up designated rooms for prayer.
The proposed policies have faced objections from human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, alongside religious groups. Critics argue that restricting religious clothing unfairly targets faith communities, undermines freedom of religion and limits women's ability to decide what they wear.
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