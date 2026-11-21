Czech Republic Considers Embassy Relocation to Jerusalem
(MENAFN) The Czech Republic is considering transferring its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, potentially as a symbolic step if the regional situation witnesses a substantial improvement, the country's foreign minister said Wednesday.
Speaking during a visit to Israel, Foreign Minister Petr Macinka explained that any decision to relocate the diplomatic mission would be conditional on major progress in regional stability, according to reports.
Macinka revealed that he had brought the issue back into discussion and expressed his personal backing for the relocation. However, he stressed that improving security conditions and addressing humanitarian concerns across the region remained more pressing priorities.
The Czech diplomatic mission is currently based in Tel Aviv, although the country has operated a branch office in Jerusalem since April 2021.
The minister also announced approval for additional humanitarian assistance to Gaza, emphasizing that authorities closely supervise how the aid is distributed “to ensure it does not reach Hamas.”
Speaking during a visit to Israel, Foreign Minister Petr Macinka explained that any decision to relocate the diplomatic mission would be conditional on major progress in regional stability, according to reports.
Macinka revealed that he had brought the issue back into discussion and expressed his personal backing for the relocation. However, he stressed that improving security conditions and addressing humanitarian concerns across the region remained more pressing priorities.
The Czech diplomatic mission is currently based in Tel Aviv, although the country has operated a branch office in Jerusalem since April 2021.
The minister also announced approval for additional humanitarian assistance to Gaza, emphasizing that authorities closely supervise how the aid is distributed “to ensure it does not reach Hamas.”
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