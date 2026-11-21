Russia, Ukraine Trade Overnight Strikes During Putin’s China Visit
(MENAFN) At least one person was killed and nearly 30 others sustained injuries as Russia and Ukraine launched overnight attacks against each other on Wednesday, coinciding with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s trip to China, where he is expected to hold meetings with his Chinese and US counterparts.
In Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, 12 people were wounded after a Russian attack struck a marketplace in the city of Zlatopil, according to regional Gov. Oleh Synyehubov. Eleven of those injured were taken to hospital for treatment.
“One woman is in serious condition, while the others are in moderate condition. Another person experienced an acute stress reaction and received medical assistance on the spot,” Synyehubov said.
Further south, Russian drone attacks targeted Dnipro, the administrative center of the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving six people injured. Regional Gov. Oleksandr Hanzha reported that the strikes damaged residential properties, including an apartment block and a private home, as well as a recreational park and several other locations.
Hanzha subsequently announced that another three people had been wounded in a separate Russian attack on the city of Pavlohrad later Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, an industrial site in the Zhytomyr region was hit during the overnight assault, triggering a fire, regional Gov. Vitaliy Bunechko said. Emergency response teams managed to bring the blaze under control shortly after the incident.
“There have been no reports of casualties or injuries,” he added.
In Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, 12 people were wounded after a Russian attack struck a marketplace in the city of Zlatopil, according to regional Gov. Oleh Synyehubov. Eleven of those injured were taken to hospital for treatment.
“One woman is in serious condition, while the others are in moderate condition. Another person experienced an acute stress reaction and received medical assistance on the spot,” Synyehubov said.
Further south, Russian drone attacks targeted Dnipro, the administrative center of the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving six people injured. Regional Gov. Oleksandr Hanzha reported that the strikes damaged residential properties, including an apartment block and a private home, as well as a recreational park and several other locations.
Hanzha subsequently announced that another three people had been wounded in a separate Russian attack on the city of Pavlohrad later Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, an industrial site in the Zhytomyr region was hit during the overnight assault, triggering a fire, regional Gov. Vitaliy Bunechko said. Emergency response teams managed to bring the blaze under control shortly after the incident.
“There have been no reports of casualties or injuries,” he added.
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