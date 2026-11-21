(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 21. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 10 currencies fell compared to November 19. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,940,202 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,130,421 rials. On November 19, the euro was priced at 2,123,762 rials.

Currency Rial on November 21 Rial on November 19 1 US dollar USD 1,940,202 1,936,329 1 British pound GBP 2,542,396 2,546,528 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,311,390 2,296,528 1 Swedish króna SEK 189,955 190,257 1 Norwegian krone NOK 198,599 199,307 1 Danish krone DKK 285,031 284,134 1 Indian rupee INR 20,948 20,721 1 UAE Dirham AED 528,306 527,251 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 6,224,127 6,210,756 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 702,365 700,140 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,222,135 1,215,906 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 247,560 246,789 1 Omani rial OMR 5,042,109 5,028,527 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,354,623 1,350,754 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,064,198 1,062,783 1 South African rand ZAR 110,992 112,267 1 Turkish lira TRY 38,359 38,386 1 Russian ruble RUB 23,606 23,548 1 Qatari riyal QAR 533,023 531,959 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 128,058 127,690 1 Syrian pound SYP 15,901 15,869 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,287,732 1,299,865 1 Saudi riyal SAR 517,387 516,354 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 5,160,112 5,149,811 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,504,764 1,501,358 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,560,796 1,555,011 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 58,384 58,170 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 924 922 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,308,619 1,294,436 1 Libyan dinar LYD 300,068 299,326 1 Chinese yuan CNY 290,818 290,403 100 Thai baht THB 5,716,820 5,700,354 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 471,716 470,525 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,444,856 1,452,834 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,736,533 2,731,071 1 euro EUR 2,130,421 2,123,762 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 425,910 435,648 1 Georgian lari GEL 748,732 747,242 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 106,188 106,114 1 Afghan afghani AFN 30,325 30,185 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 646,928 645,874 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,141,296 1,139,017 100 Philippine pesos PHP 3,038,466 3,044,319 1 Tajik somoni TJS 210,749 210,335 1 Turkmen manat TMT 553,340 553,340 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,115 2,115

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,130,421 rials and $1 costs 1,940,202.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2.72-2.75 million rials, while one euro is worth 2.99-3.02 million rials.