MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Las Vegas basketball media brand will be on the court at the Panini Hoophall West, in the building at the Panini Hoophall Classic and on the top bracket of the Tarkanian Classic

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ball Dawgs, the Las Vegas-based basketball media company with a 1,250-member content team working in all 50 states, today announced partnerships with two of the biggest stages in high school basketball: the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Hoophall showcases and the Tarkanian Classic.







Under an agreement with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Ball Dawgs joins the 14th annual Panini Hoophall West and the 25th annual Panini Hoophall Classic as a supporting sponsor. Hoophall West runs Dec. 10-12 at Millennium High School in Goodyear, Arizona. The Hoophall Classic follows Jan. 14-18, 2027, at Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts, the birthplace of basketball. The Ball Dawgs brand will be on the court at Hoophall West and featured in venue, in the tournament programs and across the showcases' digital channels at both events. The agreement also opens the door to collaboration on tournament previews, player interviews, game highlights and behind-the scenes content.

Both showcases draw the top of every recruiting class. Hoophall West's expanded 21- game schedule features six of the nation's top 10 seniors. Its opening-night matchup between Southeastern Prep of Florida and Arizona Compass Prep puts the top three players in ESPN's class of 2027 rankings on the same floor, and the field also includes Sierra Canyon of California, Dynamic Prep of Texas, Christ the King of New York, McEachern of Georgia, Archbishop Wood of Pennsylvania and Las Vegas' Bishop Gorman. The 25th annual Hoophall Classic brings 51 schools from 20 states to Springfield, among them Montverde Academy and IMG Academy of Florida, Oak Hill Academy and Paul VI of Virginia, Long Island Lutheran and Archbishop Stepinac of New York, and Coronado of Henderson, Nevada. Eight of the top 10 players in the class of 2027 are in the field.

The alumni lists explain the stakes. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, Cade Cunningham and Cooper Flagg all played in the Hoophall Classic, which counts 11 straight No. 1 NBA draft picks, from 2011 through 2021, among its alumni. Hoophall West has featured Deandre Ayton, Jaren Jackson Jr. and AJ Dybantsa.

In Las Vegas, Ball Dawgs becomes the name on the top bracket of the Tarkanian Classic, the December tournament hosted by Bishop Gorman High School. The newly named DAWG Platinum Division brings together 16 programs from eight states, among them Bishop Gorman and Coronado of Nevada, Corona Centennial and Redondo Union of California, Bishop O'Connell of Virginia and Vashon of Missouri. The tournament opens Dec. 15 with its National Prep Division and fields more than 140 high school teams across nine divisions. Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Lonzo Ball, Jaden Hardy and Bronny James all came through the tournament on their way to the NBA. Ball Dawgs will outfit the division's teams with Ball Dawgs apparel and cover the tournament across its channels.

The two partnerships share a thread. Ball Dawgs is headquartered at the Tarkanian Basketball Academy in Las Vegas. The Tarkanian Classic carries the name of Jerry Tarkanian, the UNLV coach enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013. Four programs, Basha, Bishop Gorman, La Mirada and Sunnyslope, will play in both Hoophall West and the DAWG Platinum Division in the same month, and Coronado goes from the DAWG Platinum Division in December to the Hoophall Classic in January.

The partnerships arrive during a relaunch year for the brand. Ball Dawgs recently introduced a new logo, a redesigned DAWG wordmark that replaces the company's original shield, and relaunched its merchandise line, which is now circulating across the basketball world.

Ball Dawgs by the numbers



2 billion+ social media impressions across Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, including more than 38 million on Instagram in a single 30-day stretch this year

1,250+ content team members, with videographers and media members in all 50 States

300,000+ athlete mixtapes produced

147 new college basketball content partnerships in the past 18 months, including Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, UCLA, Houston, Gonzaga and Michigan

Conference and league relationships that include the ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12, American Conference, WNBA, Athletes Unlimited and seven NBA G League teams

Merchandise shipped to 39 states and eight countries 180 posts in a single day, a company record set Jan. 31, 2026



On the events side, Ball Dawgs has completed seven years of its High School All-American event and three of its Celebrity Game Tour, runs UnderDAWG camps and showcases, and lent its name to two editions of the Ball Dawgs Classic, the Thanksgiving-week college BALL DAWGS Press Release: Hall of Fame and Tarkanian Classic Partnerships Page 2 of 3 basketball showcase in Henderson, Nevada, whose fields included Duke, Stanford, Oklahoma and New Mexico. Brand partners have included DraftKings, adidas 3SSB, DAZN, Liquid I.V., Venum, AutoZone, Made Hoops, Players Era and Tuff-N-Uff. Athletes featured on its channels include LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, Trae Young, Paolo Banchero and Bronny James, and its work has been featured by ESPN, Bleacher Report, TIME, NBC, Yahoo Finance and Business Insider.

Ball Dawgs began in 2019 as an Instagram account built to put Las Vegas high school players on camera. Seven years later, the company is on the court at the Hall of Fame's showcases and on the top bracket of one of the largest high school tournaments in the country.

About BALL DAWGS

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Ball Dawgs is a basketball media and events company covering the game from high school gyms to NBA arenas. Its 1,250- member content team has produced more than 300,000 athlete mixtapes and generated more than 2 billion social media impressions. The company also produces showcases, camps and all-star events and operates its own merchandise line.

Media Contact

Ball Dawgs Headquarters, Tarkanian Basketball Academy

2730 S Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89102

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