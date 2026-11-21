MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Saturday expressed concern over the use of advanced techniques to adulterate gold, warning that the development could affect consumer confidence and create panic among jewellery traders during the ongoing wedding season.

With Tulsi Vivah marking the beginning of the wedding season on Saturday, business worth Rs 6 lakh crore is expected from approximately 5.2 million weddings across the country. In Delhi-NCR alone, around 5 lakh weddings are expected to generate business worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

Against this backdrop, reports of high-tech gold adulteration have raised concerns across the jewellery industry, with traders fearing a possible decline in gold and jewellery sales.

Brijesh Goyal, Chairman of the CTI, an apex body representing traders and entrepreneurs in Delhi and across the country, said media reports over the past few days had created considerable anxiety in the jewellery sector. He added that hundreds of jewellery traders had approached the organisation expressing concerns over the issue.

Goyal said reports indicated that heavy metals such as ruthenium, iridium and osmium were allegedly being mixed with gold to increase its weight. Since these metals have densities comparable to or higher than that of gold, conventional testing machines may fail to detect such adulteration.

He said experiments had reportedly revealed that jewellery being sold as 22-carat gold contained only 81.73 per cent pure gold, equivalent to approximately 20 carats. In comparison, 22-carat gold jewellery is required to contain at least 91.6 per cent pure gold.

"Despite this, the jewellery reportedly passing hallmarking tests is a matter of serious concern," he said.

Goyal pointed out that the wedding season was expected to generate business worth Rs 6 lakh crore across the country, with jewellery accounting for a significant share of the overall expenditure. He said such incidents not only affected consumers but also raised questions about the credibility of honest traders and threatened to undermine the trust built by the jewellery industry over the years.

The CTI has put forward four demands to address the alleged adulteration.

First, it has sought a ban on the import of suspicious metal powders from China, including rhenium powder, and demanded that the list of importers be made public.

Second, the organisation has demanded cancellation of the licence of jewellers found involved in adulteration and the publication of their names on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

Third, it has called for an upgrade of the BIS Care App so that consumers can access a complete report detailing the actual gold content and the presence of other metals in jewellery, rather than receiving information limited to its carat category.

Fourth, the CTI has demanded that the government issue a white paper within seven days, disclosing the quantity of rhenium imported, the number of centres where adulteration has been detected and the number of jewellers prosecuted in connection with the matter.

The CTI has also issued an advisory to jewellery traders, asking them to get the gold sold at their shops retested by authorised laboratories and display the reports prominently. It has urged traders to provide a purity card with every jewellery purchase, clearly mentioning the gold content and the presence of other metals.

The organisation has further advised traders to upgrade old X-ray fluorescence (XRF) testing machines and install advanced technology capable of detecting rhenium. Traders have also been encouraged to share information about suppliers allegedly selling adulterated gold, assuring them that their identities will remain confidential.

"One dishonest jeweller defames 100 honest jewellers," Goyal said.

For buyers, the CTI has advised against relying solely on hallmarks and urged them to insist on valid GST bills. Consumers should also verify the Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number through the BIS Care App while purchasing jewellery.

The organisation cautioned buyers to remain alert if gold is offered at Rs 3,000-5,000 below the prevailing market price, as unusually low prices could indicate possible irregularities.

It also recommended getting the purity of gold checked while selling or exchanging old jewellery. Consumers who suspect adulteration have been encouraged to lodge complaints with the CTI or BIS, with an assurance that their identities would be kept confidential.