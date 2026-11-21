Amit Shah Honors Arunachal Police with President's Police Colour

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended the President's Police Colour presentation ceremony at the Parade Ground of the Police Training Academy in Banderdewa, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. The Arunachal Pradesh Police is being conferred with the prestigious President's Colour in recognition of its dedicated service to the people and the nation.

Shah arrived in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday and was received at the airport by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other state leaders. Sharing details of his visit on X ahead of the ceremony, the Union Home Minister said the occasion was a significant day for the state as the Arunachal Pradesh Police would receive the prestigious recognition.

Following the ceremony, Shah is scheduled to attend Bada Khana at the Parade Ground of the Police Training Academy in Banderdewa. Shah will also chair a review meeting on major development projects in the state at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar. This will be followed by a meeting to discuss matters concerning the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Arunachal Pradesh government. On November 22, Shah will unveil the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperation Vision Document 2047, attend the Cooperation Awards ceremony and inaugurate the Saras Mela at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre in Itanagar at 10:30 am.

Later in the day, at 3:45 pm, he will attend the inauguration ceremony of the 12th Battalion complex of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at Hollongi in Itanagar.