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Egg pops are a quick, easy-to-make snack that both kids and guests will love.

Ingredients required

4 boiled eggs

1 small onion

2 green chillis

1 small carrot

Finely chopped coriander leaves as needed

Finely chopped mint leaves as needed

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp chicken masala

Salt to taste

100 grams gram flour (besan)

2 eggs

Rusk powder as needed

Refined oil for frying

Schezwan chutney for serving

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Method of preparation

Grate the boiled eggs and carrot and put them together in a bowl. Add finely chopped onion, green chillies, coriander leaves, mint leaves, chilli flakes, chilli powder, salt, chicken masala, and gram flour. Mix everything well. Gently shape the mixture as you like. If it is not shaping well, add just one or two teaspoons of water and mix. Do not add too much water. Beat two eggs with a quarter teaspoon of salt. Take the shaped pieces one by one, dip them in the beaten egg, and coat them with rusk powder. Heat the oil and fry three or four pieces at a time until they turn golden brown. Ready! Serve the hot egg pops with Schezwan chutney.