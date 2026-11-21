A pinch of hing or asafoetida can offer several health benefits, particularly for digestion and stomach-related problems. However, certain people should be cautious about consuming it regularly. Here's what to know.

Weather changes, lifestyle, and food habits often lead to frustrating pimples and acne on your face. No matter how many treatments you try or skincare routines you follow, they just keep coming back. This can make you feel conscious about stepping out. But give this 7-day healthy challenge a try, and you might never have to deal with pimples again.

First, you need to soak 3-4 cloves in water overnight. Crush them into a fine paste in the morning. Mix a little honey, a few drops of lemon juice, and some fresh neem leaf paste into it. Experts recommend taking this mixture on an empty stomach in the morning.

Research shows that cloves have anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Neem is traditionally used in skincare. Honey and lemon juice are common ingredients in our diet.

Taking this remedy regularly can show improvements in acne and inflammation. However, everyone's skin type, hormones, diet, lifestyle, and acne severity are different. So, we can't guarantee that pimples will completely disappear in just 7 days. To control acne, you should drink enough water, eat a sattvic diet, and reduce fried and spicy foods.

But if your pimples are severe, painful, leave scars, or keep coming back, it's better to consult a dermatologist instead of trying remedies on your own. Pregnant women or people with health issues should seek medical advice before trying a new food remedy.

However, there is no sufficient clinical evidence to prove that taking these together on an empty stomach will definitely reduce pimples. Everyone's skin is different. Therefore, the information and suggestions in this content are for general awareness only. It is not a substitute for the advice of a qualified medical professional under any circumstances.