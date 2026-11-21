MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 21 (IANS) Captain Shubman Gill fell two short of a hundred in the last over of the day while wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant struck a rapid half-century as India reached 486/4 in 125 overs and took a 118-run lead over New Zealand at stumps on day three of the first Test here at the Basin Reserve on Saturday.

Pant, playing his first match after recovering from a side strain, was unbeaten on 55 off 62 balls at stumps, laced with five fours and two sixes, with nightwatchman Anshul Kamboj yet to get off the mark.

Earlier, KL Rahul made 136 off 290 balls, his first century in New Zealand and second-highest Test score in eight years, while Devdutt Padikkal smashed 80 off 175 balls. Gill had looked set to become India's second centurion of the day until Jacob Duffy found a way through at the stroke of stumps.

Duffy's delivery nipped back between bat and pad and hit Gill's off-stump after deflecting off the pad. That dismissal ended a 146-ball knock of 98 for Gill that included nine fours and two sixes, with his flick and pull being standout shots.

Gill had reached his fifty off 68 balls after tea by pulling Duffy for six to put India into the lead. That shot also made India's top four the first side to all cross 50 in a first innings of a Test in New Zealand. Rahul hit Duffy for six before dragging a wide one from Nathan Smith onto his stumps, and got a standing ovation from the crowd after playing a marathon knock.

Gill had a stroke of luck on 67 when umpire Richard Illingworth adjudged him out lbw off Smith. He reviewed with three seconds left on the timer after checking with Pant, and although the New Zealanders were convinced they saw a gap between bat and pad, Sonic showed a spike.

The decision was overturned and the Basin Reserve crowd booed. New Zealand had already wasted a review on Pant, whose attempted pull had come off his shoulder. Pant took his time to settle in - scoring 15 runs off his first 37 balls. Then he cut loose by carting Duffy for six, six and four in an 18-run over that pushed India's lead past 100.

The left-hander brought up his 22nd Test fifty off 55 balls by charging at Duffy and pulling him wide of mid-on for four. He and Gill had just completed a century stand when the Indian captain fell. India's top four all went past 80, only the 12th such instance in Test history and the first in New Zealand.

New Zealand burnt their last review on an lbw shout against Kamboj in the final over. Duffy, who has bowled seven of New Zealand's 14 front-foot no-balls in the match, finished with 1-181, as India completed a productive batting day to take control of the match.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 368 in 121 overs (Henry Nicholls 175; Jasprit Bumrah 4-92) trail India 486/4 in 125 overs (KL Rahul 136, Shubman Gill 98; Kyle Jamieson 1-57, Nathan Smith 1-65) by 118 runs