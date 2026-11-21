MENAFN - Live Mint) Motorists in Karnataka with pending traffic e-challans and Transport Department penalties can avail a 50% concession on their dues during a 21-day window from November 21 to December 11, according to a report by The Hindu.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) C Mallik said all pending e-challans and Regional Transport Office (RTO) penalties issued between 1991 and 2025 are eligible for the discount.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging vehicle owners to clear their long-pending fines, The Hindu reported, quoting him.

| Got an e-challan message? It could be a scam: What vehicle owners should know Offences covered and how to check pending fines

The concession applies to traffic e-challans issued for offences including driving without a seat belt, triple riding, signal jumping, and other traffic violations, the publication reported.

Both the police and the Transport Department have urged motorists to make use of the 21-day period to settle their dues. Vehicle owners can check pending cases against their vehicles by downloading the Vahan app, officials said.

| ₹29.80 lakh in fines! Gurugram Police cracks down on use of banned black film Pending e-challans and RTO cases in Mysuru

According to data shared by officials, a massive backlog of traffic and transport fines remains pending across Mysuru:

Mysuru city limits: 1,08,86,387 e-challan cases are pending, involving a total fine amount of ₹482,53,89,600. With the 50% concession, the amount to be collected stands at ₹241,26,94,800. Mysuru district: 36,91,027 e-challan cases are pending, with fines totalling ₹184,94,00,500. After the discount, the payable amount comes down to ₹92,47,00,250. Transport Department (RTO) penalties: A total of 8,748 cases are pending across the district-including 5,750 cases with RTO Mysuru West, 1,832 cases with RTO Hunsur, and 1,166 cases with RTO Mysuru East.

| Why Delhi keeps choking every winter - role of traffic, crackers, stable burning CCTV monitoring and PM Rahat Scheme

Highlighting ongoing road safety measures, ASP Mallik noted that authorities are expanding surveillance and cracking down on reckless driving.

“For public safety, CCTV cameras have been installed at 50 locations within the city limits, of which 27 are operational. The department is identifying traffic bottlenecks and accident-prone zones in the city. The public can send photographs or videos of incidents such as wheeling (stunt riding on public roads) and other traffic violations to the police,” Mallik said.

Police officials also reminded citizens about the PM Rahat Scheme, which provides cashless emergency treatment to victims of road accidents.“The public should make use of this scheme in the cases of accidents,” a police official said.