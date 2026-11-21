MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Global financial markets experienced another difficult week as concerns over artificial intelligence valuations and expectations of higher US interest rates triggered widespread selling across equities, commodities and other risk-sensitive assets.

According to Reuters reporting on November 20, nearly $9 trillion has been erased from global stock market values since their peak in August.

The decline has extended beyond technology shares, affecting several major equity markets and increasing demand for government bonds and the US dollar.

Technology valuations drive investor concerns

Concerns about a potential AI investment bubble have become a major source of market uncertainty.

Technology companies have committed substantial capital to data centres, advanced processors and computing infrastructure. However, investors are increasingly questioning whether the revenue and productivity benefits will justify the scale of those investments.

The uncertainty has affected major technology markets, particularly in Asia.

Taiwan's stock market fell approximately 17% during the week, marking its largest weekly decline since the early 1990s, according to Reuters.

The decline reflects the region's exposure to semiconductor manufacturing and technology supply chains.

Interest rates create additional pressure

Expectations of further US interest rate increases have added to the pressure on equities.

Inflation concerns have made investors more cautious about the outlook for monetary policy, with the possibility of tighter financial conditions affecting company valuations and investment decisions.

The US dollar strengthened to a 19-month high during the week, while US government bond yields declined as investors moved towards safer assets.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield fell approximately 17 basis points during the week.

Commodities also experience volatility

The selloff extended into commodity markets.

Copper was heading towards its steepest weekly decline since April 2025, reflecting concerns about industrial demand and the outlook for AI-related infrastructure investment.

Oil prices remained within a relatively narrow range of approximately $90 to $94 per barrel during the period.

Gold also weakened, falling to its lowest level since September 2025, an unusual development during a period of significant market uncertainty.

What comes next

Investors will monitor upcoming inflation data, central bank communications and developments in the technology sector.

The market's next direction will depend partly on whether concerns about AI valuations ease and whether expectations for further interest rate increases become more pronounced.

The current selloff demonstrates how closely connected global equity markets, technology investment, currencies and commodities have become.