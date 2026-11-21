MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Water levels in the Jhelum and its major tributaries remained substantially below their respective reference marks across Kashmir on Friday, with gauge readings at all monitoring stations indicating low levels.

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According to data, the Jhelum was flowing at minus 0.64 feet at Sangam against the reference mark of 21 feet. At Munshi Bagh in Srinagar, the water level stood at 3.81 feet against a reference mark of 18 feet, while at Asham it was recorded at 1.30 feet against 14 feet.

At Pampore, the river level was recorded at 1.01 metres against the reference mark of 4.5 metres.

Wular Lake's water level stood at 1,573.90 metres, 4.10 metres below its reference level of 1,578 metres.

Among the major tributaries, Vishow Nallah at Khudwani recorded 2.41 metres against a reference mark of 7.75 metres, while Rambiyara Nallah at Wachi stood at minus 0.44 metres against 5.4 metres.

Lidder Nallah at Batkoot recorded minus 0.66 metres against a reference mark of 1.5 metres. Doodhganga Nallah at Barzulla stood at 0.26 metres against 3.65 metres, while Sindh Nallah at Doderhama was measured at minus 0.40 metres against a reference level of 3.65 metres.

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The readings indicate that water levels across the Jhelum and its major tributaries remain substantially below their respective reference marks at monitoring stations across Kashmir.

J&K To Remain Dry Till Month-End

Dry weather is expected to prevail across Jammu and Kashmir until November 30, with temperatures likely to dip further in the coming days, even as night temperatures improved marginally across most parts of the region.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, moving above the freezing point after several days. The temperature was up from minus 0.2 degrees Celsius recorded the previous night.

A weather department official said that tourist resort Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, up from minus 2.8 degrees Celsius a day earlier, while Gulmarg recorded minus 0.4 degrees Celsius against minus 1.0 degrees Celsius.

Kupwara in north Kashmir registered a minimum of minus 1.1 degrees Celsius compared to minus 1.3 degrees Celsius the previous night.

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Qazigund recorded minus 0.8 degrees Celsius, unchanged from the previous night, while Kokernag registered 0.7 degrees Celsius against 1.0 degrees Celsius a day earlier.

In the Jammu division, Jammu city recorded a minimum temperature of 11.7 degrees Celsius against 10.8 degrees Celsius the previous night. Katra recorded 11.0 degrees Celsius, Banihal 9.4 degrees Celsius, Batote 7.2 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah 3.2 degrees Celsius.

Despite the marginal rise in temperatures, signs of the prevailing cold remained visible in parts of south Kashmir, where icicles were seen covering vegetation in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district.

The marginal improvement in night temperatures comes amid the onset of winter across the Valley, with several higher-altitude areas continuing to record sub-zero temperatures.