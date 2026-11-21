MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

An MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the US military has been shot down over the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC (Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) reported that the drone was destroyed by an air defence system operated by its Aerospace Force.

"The 58th MQ-9 UAV belonging to the US military was shot down and destroyed by an air defence system of the IRGC Aerospace Force," the statement said.

The IRGC stressed that the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important strategic waterways, holds particular significance for regional military and security matters. It added that monitoring activity in the airspace over the strait was part of the Iranian armed forces' defensive mission to protect the country's security and sovereignty.

The latest escalation in US-Iran relations began on July 8. On that day, US forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, marking their first such operation since a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran. The strikes were reportedly carried out in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.