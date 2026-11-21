Kindergarten Hit In Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia, Man Injured
"The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. A kindergarten came under fire. The attack also caused a fire in an apartment in a neighboring five-story residential building," the statement said.
Semikin later provided additional information.Read also: Nine people injured in Russian strikes in Kharkiv region on Friday
"A 63-year-old man was injured in the attack. He is receiving the necessary medical treatment," he wrote.
As Ukrinform previously reported, the number of people injured in Russian shelling in the Kosmichnyi district of Zaporizhzhia rose to ten.
Photo: Mykhailo Semikin / Telegram
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