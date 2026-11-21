MENAFN - UkrinForm) Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, expressed this opinion during a televised interview, Ukrinform reports.

"They were already unable to fully use the railway bridge because of the damage it had sustained earlier. Incidentally, the Russian dictator himself even admitted that they did not risk transporting fuel, lubricants or armored vehicles across it. However, he presented this as yet another gesture of goodwill. In reality, of course, it was due to the damage sustained earlier.

"Now, even if some restoration work is carried out – and this information is currently being verified – they will certainly not risk placing a heavier load on it than before," Pletenchuk said.

He added that Russia is currently examining ways to clear the Kerch-Yenikale Canal shipping channel of debris from the bridge's collapsed road section, which has blocked shipping traffic.

However, according to Pletenchuk, current conditions do not allow such work to proceed.

Pletenchuk: Russian naval drones pose threat to Black Sea countries

"For now, all the conditions are against the Russians. This includes the storm season and the difficulties involved in transporting complex equipment there. Russia does not always have such equipment available. It may have to come from abroad, as was the case when the bridge was originally built. We will see what happens next," Pletenchuk said.

He noted that the suspension of traffic across the Kerch Bridge due to the damage will affect Russia's ability to supply military cargo to temporarily occupied Crimea.

It will also affect Russia's export capacity from the Sea of Azov, where Russia has numerous ports, both on Russian territory and in occupied Ukrainian territories, as well as terminals along the Volga River.

"This will also have serious economic consequences for Russia," Pletenchuk believes.

He pointed out that experience from last year's operation against the Kerch Bridge suggests that another disruption could cause a fuel crisis on the occupied peninsula, potentially reducing the activity of Russian military formations in Crimea.

"We will see. Last time, last year, we already saw these results. Looking back, we can, in principle, anticipate possible consequences. At that time, the activity of Russian aircraft based in Crimea decreased. This is significant; it matters.

"I hope that, in time, we will also see the effects on the weapons systems launched from Crimea, which unfortunately target us almost every night. These processes take time, so we need to monitor the situation and follow its development," Pletenchuk said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Kerch Bridge was attacked on November 16, resulting in restrictions on road traffic. Trains and buses continued operating, although with delays.

The bridge was attacked again during the night of November 17, according to several monitoring channels.

On the evening of November 18, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense announced that road traffic across the Kerch Bridge had been suspende and that structural debris had blocked the shipping channel.

Ukraine's General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian Neptune missiles had damaged the railway tracks on the Kerch Bridge during the night of November 19.

On November 19, Russia's Ministry of Transport announced that train traffic across the Kerch Bridge had been temporarily suspended.