More Than 50 Settlements Without Electricity In Sarny District Following Russian Attack
"Fifty settlements have been left without electricity as a result of the enemy attack on the Sarny district," Koval wrote.Read also: Nine people injured in Russian strikes in Kharkiv region on Friday
According to Koval, continuous air raid alerts are preventing energy workers from promptly restoring electricity and dealing with the consequences of the strike.
As previously reported, Russian forces struck the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times throughout the day, killing one person and injuring another.
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