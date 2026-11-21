MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, who posted the information on Telegram.

"Fifty settlements have been left without electricity as a result of the enemy attack on the Sarny district," Koval wrote.

Nine people injured in Russian strikes in Kharkiv region on Friday

According to Koval, continuous air raid alerts are preventing energy workers from promptly restoring electricity and dealing with the consequences of the strike.

As previously reported, Russian forces struck the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times throughout the day, killing one person and injuring another.