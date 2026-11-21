Is Sunbathing In Winter The Key To Stronger Bones?
According to the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), sunlight, food and supplements are the main sources of vitamin D. However, factors such as weather, clouds, air pollution, skin colour and the amount of time spent in sunlight can affect how much vitamin D the body produces. Experts say that sitting behind a glass window does not help the body produce vitamin D because glass blocks ultraviolet B rays.
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Spending some time in sunlight during the day, particularly between 10 am and 3 or 4 pm, may help the body produce vitamin D. However, there is no fixed duration that works equally well for everyone. Some experts consider around 5 to 30 minutes of sun exposure daily or at least twice a week sufficient for vitamin D production. However, the required duration may vary depending on the season, skin colour and other factors.
Prolonged exposure to sunlight can damage the skin and increase the risk of skin cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), skin and eye protection is necessary when the Ultraviolet (UV) Index reaches 3 or above. Therefore, while enjoying the benefits of sunlight, taking necessary precautions is equally important.
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