MENAFN - GetNews) Suzhou City,Jiangsu,China. -November 20, 2026

Apogee

For 14 years, Apogee has focused on independent R&D, precision manufacturing, and global ventilation solution delivery, growing into a professional technology-based manufacturer integrating research, production, sales, and after-sales service. Adhering to rigorous craftsmanship and continuous technological iteration, Apogee delivers high-efficiency, ultra-quiet, and intelligent HVLS fan products for large-space industrial and commercial scenarios worldwide.

Patented Core Technology

Different from ordinary universal HVLS products on the market, Apogee owns original invention patents for core permanent magnet motor technology and intelligent control systems.

1. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Patented Technology High energy efficiency, ultra-low power consumption, stable torque output, low vibration, and ultra-quiet operation. It ensures long-term 24-hour continuous operation in harsh industrial environments while greatly reducing operational electricity costs for enterprises.

2. Multi-functional Intelligent Control Patented System Supporting THI temperature and humidity automatic linkage, wireless centralized group control, 0–10V signal system docking, timing operation, and regional independent adjustment. It realizes digital, precise, and intelligent ventilation management, perfectly matching modern smart factories, dairy farms, gyms, railway maintenance depots, and commercial spaces.

14 Years of Global Project Experience & Strict Craftsmanship

With 14 years of deep cultivation in the HVLS ventilation industry, Apogee has accumulated rich practical installation and optimization experience across diversified scenarios: industrial workshops, stamping factories, railway high-speed rail maintenance depots, large dairy farms, commercial gyms, logistics warehouses, and public venues.

Every Apogee HVLS fan undergoes strict material selection, precision processing, repeated dynamic balance testing, and aging testing. From blade aerodynamic design, flipper structure optimization to overall safety structure upgrading, every detail is refined to ensure high stability, high safety, and high durability of the whole machine.

Global Export Strength - Trusted by 30+ Countries

Apogee products have passed CE and multiple international standard certifications, with stable quality compliant with European, American, and global market access standards.

Up to now, Apogee HVLS ventilation solutions have been successfully exported and applied in more than 30 countries worldwide, accumulating a large number of overseas classic engineering cases and stable end-user reputations. With reliable product quality and professional after-sales support, Apogee has established long-term cooperative relationships with global end customers and distributors.

Full-Series Products & Customized Ventilation Solutions

Apogee provides a complete HVLS fan product matrix, covering multiple diameters, commercial and industrial models, LED integrated styles, and multi-color customizable appearance options.

Aiming at different space characteristics and environmental pain points such as high temperature, humidity, dust, oil fog, heat stress, and poor air circulation, Apogee provides one-stop personalized ventilation cooling overall solutions, not just single product sales. From on-site survey, scheme design, product customization, installation guidance to after-sales maintenance, the whole process is professional and systematic.

Global Distributor & Agent Recruitment

To further expand the global market layout, Apogee officially launches global distributor and agent recruitment program.

We sincerely welcome outstanding partners and local distributors from all over the world to join the Apogee team. We provide patented differentiated products, complete market support, professional technical training, standardized overseas marketing materials, and exclusive regional agency rights, creating stable profit growth and long-term win-win cooperation for global partners.

Brand Concept - Peak Performance, Far-Reaching Influence

Just as the astronomical meaning of Apogee - reaching the farthest orbit and standing at the highest peak, Apogee will continue to rely on independent R&D strength, patented core technology, and global project experience to continuously empower large-space ventilation industries worldwide.

Beneath the starry sky, every slow and steady rotation of Apogee HVLS fans delivers gentle, efficient, and intelligent airflow, bringing comfortable air circulation and efficient operation benefits to global industrial and commercial spaces.

Apogee - Reach the peak of technology, extend influence to the world.

wechat/WhatsApp: +86 15895422983

About US

Apogee Electric was established in 2012, awarded with national Innovative and high-tech enterprise certificate, we have PMSM motor and motor control core technology, The company is an ISO9001 certified company and has more than 40 intellectual property rights for PMSM motor, motor driver, and HVLS FAN.