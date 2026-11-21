MENAFN - GetNews) Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China-November 20, 2026

Tape anti-counterfeiting is an innovative security protection technology widely used in logistics, packaging, and product sealing. By integrating special anti-counterfeiting elements such as traceable QR codes, temperature-sensitive ink, microtext, holographic patterns, or one-time destruction structures into the sealing tape, it effectively prevents products from being swapped, tampered with, or counterfeited during transportation and sales. Once the tape is torn or damaged, it leaves a clear mark that cannot be fully restored, ensuring the integrity and security of the packaging. Our tape anti-counterfeiting solutions not only have high recognition and strong anti-counterfeiting performance but can also be customized according to the brand needs of customers, incorporating enterprise logos, exclusive colors, and anti-counterfeiting marks, enhancing the brand image while increasing consumer trust. It is widely applicable to industries with high requirements for safety and authenticity, such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, tobacco and alcohol. Relying on advanced production processes and strict quality control systems, our anti-counterfeiting tapes combine excellent adhesive performance with anti-counterfeiting functions, truly achieving "one tear, one damage, full traceability, and clear distinction between genuine and fake".

It helps enterprises build a transparent and trustworthy product protection chain, promotes brand anti-counterfeiting upgrades, and maintains market order and consumer rights.

About us

Baijia New Materials (Dongguan) Co., Ltd. is a high-quality anti-counterfeiting packaging material manufacturer, affiliate to Shenzhen Century Security Technology Group. Our products include tamper evident label materials, security bags, security bag sealing tapes, security tapes, and innovative anti-counterfeiting packaging solutions. Our company has over thirteen years of experience in developing high-temperature anti-tampering technology and other advanced anti-counterfeiting technologies.