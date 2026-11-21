Dr. Sandeep Marwah Explores Florence To Study International Tourism And Cultural Heritage
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Florence, Italy: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chair of Indo Italy Film and Cultural Forum, President of AAFT School of Hospitality & Tourism, Founder of Noida Film City, and a strong advocate of cultural tourism, visited Florence, Italy, to explore its rich heritage, tourism infrastructure and innovative approaches to attracting international visitors.
Speaking to the press at Hotel Radisson Blu Florence, Dr. Marwah expressed his admiration for the magnificent city, describing Florence as a fascinating destination where history, art, architecture and modern hospitality come together to create an unforgettable experience.
“Florence has so much to offer. Every street, every historic building and every cultural landmark invites visitors to discover something new. The old city is particularly captivating, with its timeless charm, artistic treasures and vibrant atmosphere,” said Dr. Marwah.
During his visit, he explored cultural attractions, historic locations, retail establishments, hotels and restaurants to understand how Florence presents its heritage while delivering memorable experiences to tourists from across the world.
Dr. Marwah observed that the city offers valuable lessons in destination management, heritage conservation, hospitality, tourism promotion and the integration of culture into the visitor experience. He emphasised that India, with its extraordinary diversity of history, traditions, architecture and performing arts, has immense potential to develop similar world-class tourism experiences.
The visit reflects Dr. Marwah's continued interest in promoting film and cultural tourism as powerful instruments of economic growth, international friendship and cultural exchange.
He expressed confidence that learning from internationally acclaimed destinations such as Florence could inspire new ideas for strengthening India's tourism ecosystem and showcasing its cultural wealth to the world.
Speaking to the press at Hotel Radisson Blu Florence, Dr. Marwah expressed his admiration for the magnificent city, describing Florence as a fascinating destination where history, art, architecture and modern hospitality come together to create an unforgettable experience.
“Florence has so much to offer. Every street, every historic building and every cultural landmark invites visitors to discover something new. The old city is particularly captivating, with its timeless charm, artistic treasures and vibrant atmosphere,” said Dr. Marwah.
During his visit, he explored cultural attractions, historic locations, retail establishments, hotels and restaurants to understand how Florence presents its heritage while delivering memorable experiences to tourists from across the world.
Dr. Marwah observed that the city offers valuable lessons in destination management, heritage conservation, hospitality, tourism promotion and the integration of culture into the visitor experience. He emphasised that India, with its extraordinary diversity of history, traditions, architecture and performing arts, has immense potential to develop similar world-class tourism experiences.
The visit reflects Dr. Marwah's continued interest in promoting film and cultural tourism as powerful instruments of economic growth, international friendship and cultural exchange.
He expressed confidence that learning from internationally acclaimed destinations such as Florence could inspire new ideas for strengthening India's tourism ecosystem and showcasing its cultural wealth to the world.
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