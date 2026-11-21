Global T20 Stars Set To Light Up DP World ILT20 Season 5 LIVE On Unite8 Sports
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 21st November 2026: Unite8 Sports, the sports network of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. ('Z'), will bring fans all the action from the fifth season of the DP World ILT20. The 34-match tournament will be played across the UAE's three iconic venues, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, from Saturday, 21 November to Sunday, 20 December 2026, with the grand final in Dubai. Every match will be telecast LIVE on Unite8 Sports 1 (SD & HD) and streamed on Hindi Zee 5, and on Zee Zest (SD & HD) in English.
Six franchises, five of them backed by leading Indian business groups, will compete for the title: defending champions Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline) and Sharjah Warriorz (Capri Global). Desert Vipers won their maiden title in Season 4, beating MI Emirates by 46 runs in the final at Dubai International Stadium. The two sides meet again on opening night.
Season 5 brings cricket's biggest playing-condition overhaul. Under the new 'Batter Zone' wide rule, a delivery will be called wide if the entire ball passes outside the batter zone at the popping crease, on either the off side or the leg side. The rule is designed to curb negative bowling and make the contest between bat and ball fairer. The 60-second stop clock now applies to batters as well: both must be ready to start the next over within 60 seconds of the previous one ending. Teams get two warnings per innings, and from the third offence the fielding side is awarded five penalty runs. Glove changes are not exempt.
Bavesh Janavlekar, Chief Business Officer, Unite8 Sports, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said,“Since its launch earlier this year, Unite8 Sports has quickly grown into a home for world-class live sport, bringing fans properties such as the India's T20I tour of Zimbabwe, FIFA World Cup 2026, Bundesliga, Serie-A, IFL(Indian Football League), WXM (Wrestling Xtreme Mania) and Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI). The DP World ILT20 Season 5 strengthens our cricket offering further and reflects Z's commitment to building a curated multi-sport destination that caters to the changing consumption habits of Indian sports fans. With new innovations like the Batter Zone wide rule and the two-way stop clock making the game fairer and faster, and the action available in Hindi and English across TV and Zee5, we look forward to bringing fans closer to the game..”
Watch the LIVE coverage of the DP World ILT20 Season 5 on Unite8 Sports 1 (SD & HD) in Hindi, Zee Zest (SD & HD) in English and on Hindi Zee 5, starting 21st November 2026 (Saturday), with Desert Vipers facing MI Emirates at 8.00 PM (IST).
About Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. ('Z') is a leading Content and Technology powerhouse, seamlessly blending its rich legacy with pioneering innovation to deliver cutting-edge entertainment experiences. With a presence in over 190 countries and a reach of over 1.4 billion people across the globe, 'Z' brings diverse stories to life through linear television, digital platforms, movies and music across languages. As a truly Indian brand with a global footprint, 'Z' remains committed towards enriching the lives of people around the world by creating extraordinary moments which celebrate the power of optimism and togetherness.
Six franchises, five of them backed by leading Indian business groups, will compete for the title: defending champions Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline) and Sharjah Warriorz (Capri Global). Desert Vipers won their maiden title in Season 4, beating MI Emirates by 46 runs in the final at Dubai International Stadium. The two sides meet again on opening night.
Season 5 brings cricket's biggest playing-condition overhaul. Under the new 'Batter Zone' wide rule, a delivery will be called wide if the entire ball passes outside the batter zone at the popping crease, on either the off side or the leg side. The rule is designed to curb negative bowling and make the contest between bat and ball fairer. The 60-second stop clock now applies to batters as well: both must be ready to start the next over within 60 seconds of the previous one ending. Teams get two warnings per innings, and from the third offence the fielding side is awarded five penalty runs. Glove changes are not exempt.
Bavesh Janavlekar, Chief Business Officer, Unite8 Sports, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said,“Since its launch earlier this year, Unite8 Sports has quickly grown into a home for world-class live sport, bringing fans properties such as the India's T20I tour of Zimbabwe, FIFA World Cup 2026, Bundesliga, Serie-A, IFL(Indian Football League), WXM (Wrestling Xtreme Mania) and Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI). The DP World ILT20 Season 5 strengthens our cricket offering further and reflects Z's commitment to building a curated multi-sport destination that caters to the changing consumption habits of Indian sports fans. With new innovations like the Batter Zone wide rule and the two-way stop clock making the game fairer and faster, and the action available in Hindi and English across TV and Zee5, we look forward to bringing fans closer to the game..”
Watch the LIVE coverage of the DP World ILT20 Season 5 on Unite8 Sports 1 (SD & HD) in Hindi, Zee Zest (SD & HD) in English and on Hindi Zee 5, starting 21st November 2026 (Saturday), with Desert Vipers facing MI Emirates at 8.00 PM (IST).
About Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. ('Z') is a leading Content and Technology powerhouse, seamlessly blending its rich legacy with pioneering innovation to deliver cutting-edge entertainment experiences. With a presence in over 190 countries and a reach of over 1.4 billion people across the globe, 'Z' brings diverse stories to life through linear television, digital platforms, movies and music across languages. As a truly Indian brand with a global footprint, 'Z' remains committed towards enriching the lives of people around the world by creating extraordinary moments which celebrate the power of optimism and togetherness.
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