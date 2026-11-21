MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A Vietnamese singer performed a popular Azerbaijani song, widely known among the Azerbaijani public as "Hey, Motherland" ("Ey Vətən"), at an official dinner hosted as part of President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Vietnam.

The performance was highlighted by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, in a post on his account on social media platform X.

“During the official dinner held as part of President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Vietnam, a Vietnamese singer performed our famous song, better known among the public as 'Hey, Motherland' ('Ey Vətən'). Excellent pronunciation and a beautiful performance! Its full title is 'I Am a Heart Full of Song' ('Nəğmə dolu bir ürəyəm'), composed by Elza Ibrahimova,” Hajiyev wrote.

<p></p> <h2 id="article-tags-heading" id="article-tags-heading"></h2>