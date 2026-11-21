MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Nov. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldchain DAO LLC, a financial technology company founded by Mr. and Mrs. Moreno, is advancing its financial infrastructure strategy through a strategic alliance and planned joint venture with ICU SECDEX US, focused on connecting real-world assets (RWAs) with digital financial markets.









The initiative is intended to expand opportunities for asset owners and businesses to document, tokenize, manage, and monetize eligible physical assets through more integrated financial technology. While technology drives innovation, Goldchain DAO's approach combines advanced digital infrastructure with the personal expertise, guidance, and involvement of experienced professionals throughout the process.

Strategic Alliance and Trading Infrastructure

Goldchain DAO's collaboration with ICU SECDEX US is focused on developing a turnkey approach to real-world asset tokenization and financial market connectivity.

The initiative seeks to leverage capabilities associated with SECDEX (Securities, Commodities and Derivatives Exchange), an international multi-asset trading ecosystem supporting trading, clearing, settlement, and digital asset custody infrastructure.

Together, the companies aim to establish a framework connecting asset verification, custody coordination, tokenization, structured financing, and access to appropriate trading infrastructure.

The proposed approach is designed to reduce administrative complexity and create pathways to liquidity for qualifying real-world assets, subject to applicable regulatory requirements, market participation, and institutional approvals.

Connecting Traditional Assets With Modern Finance

Goldchain DAO's broader vision extends beyond tokenization. The company is developing an integrated financial ecosystem encompassing treasury management, cross-border payment coordination, asset administration, and commercial financial instruments.

Potential applications include securely held commodities, other documented physical assets, asset-backed letters of credit, and structured financing arrangements.

By coordinating these services, Goldchain DAO aims to help participating businesses navigate financial transactions involving multiple institutions, jurisdictions, and asset classes.

Operational oversight, fraud monitoring, transparent documentation, and regulatory compliance remain central considerations in the company's development strategy.

A Founder-Led Vision for Global Financial Connectivity

Founded by Mr. and Mrs. Moreno, Goldchain DAO reflects a long-term commitment to connecting traditional finance with emerging financial technologies.

The company's strategy evolved through changing economic conditions, including the COVID-19 period, which reinforced its focus on practical financial infrastructure and international business applications.

Following its October 2026 brand introduction initiative in Las Vegas, Goldchain DAO is pursuing strategic partnerships, institutional relationships, and technology integrations to support its next phase of development.

Its long-term objective is to create a more connected financial environment where qualifying real-world assets can be administered, represented digitally, and used to access new commercial opportunities.

About Goldchain DAO LLC

Goldchain DAO LLC is a financial technology company founded by Mr. and Mrs. Moreno. The company focuses on real-world asset integration, financial technology infrastructure, treasury management, asset monetization, and cross-border payment coordination.

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