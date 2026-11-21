MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 21 (IANS) US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that the United States would maintain its economic pressure campaign against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) until it agrees to adhere to a formal agreement.

In an interview with CNBC on Friday (local time), Bessent stated that the United States is "going to continue squeezing the IRGC until they are ready to stick to a deal."

Bessent described Operation Economic Outcast, launched on August 24 targeting Iran, as the "greatest economic isolation of any country in history."

At a press conference on Friday, US President Donald Trump said that although Iran wanted a deal, it had not offered terms he considered "acceptable."

"We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal," Trump said, reiterating that Iran would never have a nuclear weapon.

The United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran on February 28, reports Xinhua news agency.

Iran responded with ballistic missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, US military sites and facilities across Gulf states. Although an April ceasefire and a June memorandum of understanding aimed to halt the fighting and pave the way for broader negotiations, hostilities resumed in July and continued intermittently.

Meanwhile, US Vice President J.D. Vance declined on Friday to say whether going to war with Iran was worth Republicans losing control of the Senate. With President Donald Trump beside him, Vance defended the goal of keeping nuclear weapons out of Tehran's hands. Trump said he would make the same decision again.

At a White House news conference after Trump's return from Asia, a reporter asked Vance about a post he had written after the midterm elections. The reporter asked whether Vance himself would make the case he had invited others to make in the post. "Would you argue that the war in Iran was worth it to lose the Senate?"

Vance answered by describing what he believed Iran might do if it acquired a nuclear weapon. He called Iran the largest state sponsor of terrorism and said it could use such a weapon to exert pressure or carry out an attack that could kill thousands of people.

He then turned to who had made the decision. "And I think the president is the one who makes the decision, and the president has said he would do it again."

Vance said his job was to support the president. He offered no assessment of how much the war had contributed to Republican losses or whether, given the same choice, he would have acted as Trump did.