MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 21 (IANS) One of India's top stars Allu Arjun on Saturday penned an adorable birthday wish to his daughter Arha, in which he called her the joy of his life.

Taking to his X timeline to post a cute picture of him with his daughter, the Telugu star wrote, "Happy birthday to the Joy of My Life #AlluArha."

The makers of Arha's debut film as an actor, 'Shakuntalam', too wished the little star a very happy birthday on Saturday.

Guna Handmade Films took to its X timeline to post a birthday wish for Arha. It wrote, "Wishing our little star Allu Arha a very Happy Birthday! May your days always be filled with endless smiles, happiness, and magical moments. #HappyBirthdayAlluArha #AlluArha #gunaateamworks #GunaHandmadeFilms #shaakuntalam."

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has a number of big projects lined up including his magnum opus 'Raaka', which is being directed by Tamil director Atlee.

The film had, only a couple of months ago, been in the news for setting a world record for "Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time”. What made the accomplishment even more commendable was that the film had achieved this feat, even before its release

Sun Pictures, which is producing the film, had taken to its social media timelines to make the announcement.

It wrote, "HISTORY MADE! A global triumph that takes Indian cinema to the world stage! #Raaka sets a Guinness World Record for the“Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time”, with 37 performers captured simultaneously! "

It went on to add, "Mr. Allu Arjun and Mr. Atlee received the Guinness World Records certificate, marking this historic achievement. @alluarjun @Atlee_dir @GWR #Raaka #AlluArjun #Atlee #GuinnessWorldRecords."

The announcement came on a day director Atlee celebrated his birthday.

Allu Arjun, who greeted Atlee on his birthday, had said that he was looking forward to creating more magic with the 'Raaka' director.

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IANS

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