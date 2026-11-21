MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actress Jane Seymour took a nostalgic trip back to her 'Dr. Quinn' days as she shared a festive throwback featuring a giant Christmas tree.

With the holiday season approaching, she sparked a fun debate, asking whether it is too early to put up Christmas decorations or if the celebrations should wait until after Thanksgiving.

Seymour wrote as the caption:“A little Christmas nostalgia from my Dr. Quinn days! And would you look at the size of that tree?! Now that we're halfway through November, I have to ask... when is it officially acceptable to start decorating for Christmas?”

“Are you already putting up your tree, or do you wait until AFTER Thanksgiving? I have a feeling we might be divided on this one!”

After making her screen debut as an uncredited teenage extra in the musical comedy Oh! What a Lovely War, Seymour moved to roles in film and television, including a leading role in the television series The Onedin Line, the role of psychic Bond girl Solitaire in the James Bond film Live and Let Die and as Serina in the original series of Battlestar Galactica.

Seymour also won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Special for her portrayal of Maria Callas in Onassis: The Richest Man in the World.

She was cast as Dr. Michaela Quinn in the television series Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, a medical drama set in the 1860s Wild West.

Over the course of its six-season run, she received nominations twice for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, twice for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, and four times for the Golden Globe Award.

She later earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire.