MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 21 (IANS) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has imposed new limits on defence cooperation with Canada, The Washington Post reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.

Hegseth circulated a classified memo on the restrictions last week, the officials said Friday (local time). It remained unclear which military activities would be affected.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told the newspaper that the Defense Department is "taking steps to ensure its engagements with Canada advance tangible US defence objectives and ultimately support a reinvigorated defence relationship."

Hegseth's directive will not affect defence intelligence sharing or cooperation between the US and Canadian militaries through the NATO military alliance and the bilateral North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), Parnell said.

The United States and Canada are founding members of NATO, which was established in the aftermath of World War II, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting The Washington Post.

The two countries coordinate daily at NORAD headquarters in Colorado, a western US state, to protect their skies and maritime boundaries.

They share an 8,891-km border and have maintained close ties for decades. Tariff disputes and US President Donald Trump's repeated calls for Canada to become the 51st US state have strained those ties.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that he had a "good conversation" with US President Donald Trump on the future of Canada-US trade.

Carney noted on social media that the discussion built on recent constructive talks regarding the outlines of a mutually beneficial trade deal.

Such an agreement would create jobs for workers in both countries, improve affordability for families, and fully respect Canada's languages, culture, and sovereignty, he added.

Teams from both sides will be working in the coming weeks to deliver that outcome, Carney said.