MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 21 (IANS) BJP Telangana President Ramchander Rao on Saturday criticised Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the electoral system, alleging that his comments about protecting the Constitution while discussing a possible boycott of elections were contradictory.

Rao's remarks came after LoP Gandhi said that Indian democracy was "sacred" and that the Congress was prepared to face electoral defeats until people realised that the system had been completely undermined.

Interacting with students at the University of Chicago on Wednesday, LoP Gandhi said that boycotting elections over alleged flaws in the electoral system would bring an end to Indian democracy and that the Congress had no intention of taking such a step.

"Indian democracy is sacred. For me to even say that there is a problem in Indian democracy is difficult without 100, 200, 300 per cent proof," he said during the interaction moderated by Professor Robert Pape.

The Congress leader said asking the Opposition to boycott elections would end democracy that very minute and the party did not want to end the structure of Indian democracy.

“If we say that we are not going to contest elections, we end Indian democracy that minute. And we don't want to end the structure of Indian democracy,” LoP Gandhi said.

“So, our strategy is to expose what is going on and take the beating until the people of India realise that the system has been fully demolished,” he said.

Speaking to IANS, Rao said, "Rahul Gandhi is calling for a boycott of elections in the name of protecting the Constitution. It is very funny that, on the one hand, he wants to protect the Constitution and, on the other, he wants to boycott elections. The call to boycott polls is nothing but the voice of Naxalites."

"That is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that these people are being run by 'Dimagi Naxals'. Those who do not believe in the Constitution speak about boycotting elections. His statements and expression in favour of an election boycott are nothing but the voice of Naxalites," he added.

The Telangana BJP chief also targeted Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, alleging that he was apprehensive about the BJP's growing influence in the state.

"Revanth Reddy is afraid of the Bharatiya Janata Party. That is why he is repeatedly challenging BJP leaders and issuing what I call hollow challenges. His challenges to BJP leaders show that he is afraid of the BJP's growth in Telangana. The BJP is going to come to power in Telangana, and both the BRS and the Congress are going to be defeated," Rao said.

He further alleged that the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) were questioning the BJP's political relevance because of its growing presence in the state.

On Friday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy described the BRS as his main political rival in Telangana and dismissed the BJP as a force of little relevance in the state.

He said he needed an Opposition in Telangana and was allowing the BRS to survive.

"I would have wiped out the BRS from the state through defections, which were encouraged by the previous party," he said on Friday.