MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Nov 21 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged fraud in the name of bringing football superstar Lionel Messi and the Argentina national football team to Kerala, will submit its report before a court in Kochi on Monday, with former Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman now formally cleared to be named as an accused.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case is now expected to speed up its investigation, with the legal hurdles cleared for invoking provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the former minister.

The latest development marks a significant turn in the case and is expected to put the investigation on the fast track.

Abdurahiman is the first former minister of the previous Pinarayi Vijayan government to be named as an accused in a major investigation linked to its tenure.

The Home Department's official order has been handed over to the SIT following legal advice and the sanction for prosecution earlier granted by Governor Om Prakash Mathur.

The case has attracted considerable attention as Anto Augustine, the top executive behind a Kerala television news channel, is among the key accused.

The alleged fraud involves sponsorship collections and financial transactions undertaken on the promise of bringing Messi and the World Cup-winning Argentina team to the state.

Abdurahiman's former private secretary C. Sathyapalan and former Kerala Sports Council president U. Sharafali have also been named as accused.

Sharafali, a former India footballer and one of Kerala's most popular football personalities, retired as a commandant in the Kerala Police.

He was nominated president of the Kerala Sports Council in 2023 and allegedly played a role in facilitating the proposed visit, according to the SIT.

The SIT has found that the former minister's official email ID was allegedly misused to lend authenticity to agreements purportedly linked to the Argentina team.

It has also alleged that Abdurahiman misused his official position.