MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the World Bank have exchanged views on expanding investment cooperation to modernize the country's livestock sector, improve breeding programs and introduce advanced agricultural technologies, at a meeting in Tashkent on November 20.

According to the Uzbek Ministry of Agriculture, the discussions took place during a meeting between Orif Butayev, director of the Agency for Livestock and Pasture Development under the Ministry of Agriculture, and Pierre Gerber, the World Bank's representative in Uzbekistan.

The parties reviewed opportunities to modernize livestock production, improve breeding and selection activities, strengthen professional training for industry specialists and expand investment cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to equipping artificial insemination technicians with modern equipment, developing livestock breeding programs and improving specialists' professional skills. The sides also discussed introducing advanced technologies across different livestock subsectors.

The meeting also covered the possibility of allocating additional World Bank resources in 2027 to finance investment projects in Uzbekistan's livestock sector.

Both sides emphasized the importance of continuing cooperation to expand investment, strengthen the country's breeding capacity and introduce modern technologies into livestock production.

The World Bank is a major development partner of Uzbekistan, supporting reforms and investment projects in agriculture, water management, infrastructure and other sectors. Its work in the country includes financing programs aimed at improving agricultural productivity, strengthening rural livelihoods and promoting sustainable resource management.