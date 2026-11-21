MENAFN - IANS) Pandharpur, Nov 21 (IANS) Amid the rhythmic beats of taal-mridanga, chants of Harinaam, and a deeply devotional atmosphere created by lakhs of Warkaris arriving from across Maharashtra, Kartiki Ekadashi was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Pandharpur on Saturday.

On this auspicious occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his family, performed the official Mahapuja of Shri Vitthal-Rukmini.

Speaking to reporters after the rituals, Shinde said he prayed to Lord Vitthal for the prosperity of the state's farmers, relief from crises for the farmers, and overall peace and prosperity in Maharashtra.

He also affirmed the government's resolve to transform Pandharpur from merely a pilgrimage site into a modern, eco-friendly destination offering permanent, high-quality facilities to lakhs of devotees.

Farmer couple Sudhakar and Pranita Shinde from Unchegaon in Nanded district received the honour of participating in the official Mahapuja as the Warkari representatives (Manache Warkari). The honour served as a tribute to the Warkari tradition and the hard work of farmers.

Following the puja, Dy CM Shinde extended heartfelt Kartiki Ekadashi greetings to all devotees gathered from across Maharashtra. Referring to the drought situation in the state, Shinde stated that he prayed for happiness and contentment in the lives of farmers.

Emphasising that farmers are our food providers and hold the first right over the state treasury, he assured that the government would not abandon them in times of crisis. He promised that necessary measures-including advance drought relief, crop loss compensation, fee concessions for students, and a stay on loan recoveries-would be implemented on a war footing. District Collectors have also been instructed to ensure adequate fodder for livestock, drinking water, and food grain availability.

Highlighting the holistic development of Pandharpur, he noted that providing year-round permanent amenities to visiting devotees is a top priority. Focus will be placed on upgrading darshan arrangements, sanitation, water supply, healthcare, and basic infrastructure while balancing environmental conservation with the interests of local residents.

Addressing the Pandharpur Corridor project, the Deputy Chief Minister assured that further steps would only be taken after taking local citizens into confidence. He clarified that no injustice would be done to anyone, everyone would receive fair treatment, and the direction of development would be decided solely with local consent. "Development is for the people, and earning their trust while executing it is crucial," he underlined.

He also stressed the need to boost water conservation through initiatives like Jalyukt Shivar, Pani Adva-Pani Jirva (catch and percolate water), and Jaltara, calling for joint participation from the government, social organisations, and citizens. Through these efforts, he reiterated the government's commitment to building a modern Pandharpur while preserving the heritage of devotion, tradition, and the Warkari sect.

During his tenure as Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde had sanctioned Rs 129 crore to construct a Tirupati Balaji-style Darshan Mandap, skywalk, and token-based darshan queue system in Pandharpur, for which work is currently underway in the temple premises.

After inspecting the ongoing project, District Collector S Kartikeyan brought to Dy CM Shinde's attention the need for additional funds to complete the work. Responding promptly, he announced an additional Rs 25 crore through the Tourism Department.

Furthermore, acting on a memorandum submitted by the Temple Committee, he assured that the long-pending issues regarding post approvals and housing for temple employees would definitely be resolved.