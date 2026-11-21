MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit, who has spent a significant part of her life in Mumbai, recently spoke about her deep affection for the city and its people.

She praised Mumbaikars for being warm-hearted and always ready to help those around them.

The actress opened up about what makes Mumbai special during an episode of Kon Honar Crorepati, where Bhuvan Bam joined her in the hot seat. While the two discussed their love for the city, Madhuri highlighted the quality she believes sets Mumbaikars apart.

“What do you like about Mumbai?” Madhuri asked Bhuvan“The people are the best,” he replied. Madhuri agreed with him and shared why she feels so strongly about the people of Mumbai.

“Because whatever happens here, people are quick to help, and there's so much warmth,” she said. Bhuvan immediately agreed with her, saying,“Hundred percent.” Madhuri then let out a whistle and raised her hand in a salute to the Mumbaikars.

For the uninitiated, Madhuri was raised in Mumbai and spent her childhood in the Andheri area of the city. She later attended college in Vile Parle before building her career in Bollywood.

After her marriage, Madhuri moved to the US and spent many years away from Mumbai while raising her children. She eventually returned to the city and resumed her professional journey in the Indian entertainment industry.

Talking about Madhuri Dixit's association with maeathi cinema, she made her Marathi film debut with Bucket List and has since strengthened her association with Marathi cinema eved since then.

She also turned producer with her husband Dr Shriram Nene and backing projects such as 15 August and Panchak. She continues to remain active in both Hindi and Marathi cinema as an actress and producer.

Im Bollywood, she has had a remarkable career spanning over four decades, with iconic films such as Tezaab, Dil, Beta, Khalnayak, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dil To Pagal Hai, Devdas and Pukar to her credit.

–IANS

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