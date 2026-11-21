MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 21 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister, O.P. Rajbhar, on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over his proposed election manifesto, dismissing the document as a "money-festo" and accusing the former ruling party of encouraging corruption, extortion and criminal activities.

Taking a dig at the SP chief, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Rajbhar suggested that instead of preparing an election manifesto, Akhilesh should draw up a comprehensive "money-festo" for what he called his "Saifai Syndicate".

He also targeted the previous SP government over allegations relating to law and order, extortion, land grabbing, healthcare services and cases involving individuals accused of terrorism.

In a post on X, Rajbhar wrote, "My friend Akhilesh Yadav ji! I hear you are about to release an election 'money'-festo? Good... Rather than sitting around idly with loafers, you might as well draw up a full 'money-festo' for your Saifai Syndicate, with all its extortion, protection rackets, levies, snatching and looting."

He further remarked that rather than making tall claims about the proposed manifesto, Akhilesh should disclose what its actual agenda would be.

"You'll waste your time bragging pointlessly about your 'money'festo! We might as well tell you right now what the core of this 'money'festo of yours will be," he said.

Rajbhar went on to allege that the first promise in the SP's so-called "money-festo" would be to appoint a "patron of the mafia" in every district. He sarcastically claimed that thousands of youths would then be supplied with weapons and provided "steady employment" through criminal activities.

"Your second plan will give loafers free rein to pull girls' dupattas. They'll be allowed to harass people at will while they're out and about," he said, taking a swipe at the SP over allegations concerning women's safety and law and order during its previous tenure.

The Uttar Pradesh Minister also raised the issue of what he described as the oppression of backward communities, particularly those belonging to non-Yadav groups.

"If any non-Yadav from a backward community tries to stand up for himself, your SP goons will have free rein to seize his land, beat him up or murder him," he alleged.

The SBSP president also accused the former SP regime of being associated with extortion and brokerage, alleging that corruption and middleman activities would feature prominently in the proposed manifesto.

Mocking the party, he claimed that the SP's plan would include appointing "extortion agents" at various administrative levels, including blocks, tehsils, police stations and agricultural markets, or mandis.

He further alleged that the proposed arrangement would reward those who facilitated larger amounts of "brokerage" with better positions and promotions within what he termed the "Saifai Syndicate".

Rajbhar also targeted the previous SP government over its handling of healthcare services and alleged, "You'll install paper machines in every hospital and run scams worth crores, giving free rein to peddlers of fake medicines and mafia contractors. You'll establish a robust system of looting in the name of treatment."

The Minister also took aim at the Samajwadi Party over its alleged approach towards cases involving individuals accused of terrorism.

"Your 'money-festo' will also provide for openly sheltering terrorists. You'll make laws that ensure no terrorist, however many bombs he sets off, will have a hair on his head harmed in court," he alleged.

He also referred to incidents involving sants and various religious issues while targeting the previous SP government's record. "And the biggest thing you'll do is have sadhus and sants beaten up at every street corner. Anyone who says 'Jai Shri Ram' or 'Radhe-Radhe' will also be shot," he alleged.

Concluding his post, the SBSP chief mocked Akhilesh Yadav's confidence about the SP returning to power, arguing, "Well, you know too that your government will never come to power, nor will there be any pressure to fulfil the promises in your 'money'festo. So just sit back and keep daydreaming, keep boasting endlessly."