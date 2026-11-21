PM Modi Leadership Shielded India from Global Fuel Crises Says Puri

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and India's energy diplomacy for protecting domestic consumers from the impact of global geopolitical crises, saying that despite disruptions to international supply chains and fuel emergencies in several countries, Indian consumers remained insulated. In a post on X, Puri said India's energy security ensured that global developments did not disrupt the availability of fuel for consumers or halt the country's progress.

"When geopolitical crises hit the world, impacted global supply chains and created fuel emergencies in several countries, Indian energy consumers remained insulated because PM Modi Ji ensured that this crisis doesn't reach Indian homes and highways. This was the success of India's energy diplomacy under the leadership of our dynamic PM Sh @narendramodi Ji," Puri wrote.

The Union Minister also praised the country's network of 92,000 public sector undertaking (PSU) petroleum dealers, saying they played an important role in maintaining uninterrupted fuel supplies across the country during the global uncertainty. He said petroleum dealers continued their operations despite rumours of shortages and queues, which he alleged were being circulated to create misleading narratives about fuel availability.

"Despite what was happening around the world, the wheels of progress never stopped in India. Our determined and undeterred family of 92,000 PSU petroleum dealers across the country stood by the vision of PM Modi Ji," he said.

Puri further said that petroleum dealers worked to counter rumours and ensured that fuel remained available at retail outlets across the country. "Even as they fought back rumours of shortages and queues created to manufacture fake narratives, these dedicated energy soldiers ensured that not a single retail outlet in the country ran dry," he wrote.

Describing petroleum dealers as the country's "Energy Ambassadors", the Minister said their presence in cities and neighbourhoods helped maintain public confidence during the period of global uncertainty. Puri also shared details of an interaction with petroleum dealers at his residence, where they discussed their experiences, concerns, suggestions and ideas relating to the energy sector.

"We shared our experiences, concerns, reminiscences, ideas and suggestions during our interaction at my residence. I am grateful to them for finding time, and look forward to more such 'Energy Family Reunions'," he said. The Minister also tagged the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) in his post.